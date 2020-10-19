Winnecke’s executive order on gatherings goes into effect today

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Beginning Monday, social gatherings in Evansville are restricted to 125 people or less, unless a plan is submitted and approved by the Vanderburgh County Health Department. This regulation is aimed at reducing the surge of positive COVID-19 cases.

The executive order does not impact church services or private businesses. The restriction will only last a week, but Mayor Winnecke says it can be renewed.

The Vanderburgh County Health Board wants stricter guidelines. They want restaurants and bars to operate at 50% capacity with limited hours, but Mayor Winnecke said that’s not going to happen.

Last week, October 11 – 17, Vanderburgh Country broke its own record for new cases in a single week, reporting 617 new cases. The previous week saw 593 new cases. There were also eight more deaths reported. 50 people have died in Vanderburgh County from coronavirus since the pandemic began.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 19, 2020)