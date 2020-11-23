Winning $2.2 million Hoosier Lottery ticket bought in Santa Claus

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) Christmas has come early for one lucky Hoosier Lottery player in Santa Claus.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s $2.2 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Circle S Food Mart on Hwy 162 in Santa Claus and has the following winning numbers: 2-4-14-21-27-30.

Lottery officials advise that the winner should make sure their ticket is kept in a safe place and consider meeting with a financial advisor. They can contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The last time a Hoosier Lotto jackpot win occurred was October 24 in Avilla. That jackpot was $4.9 million. Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 9,366,819.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

