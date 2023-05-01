HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An unclaimed Powerball ticket that was sold in Evansville last year is set to expire at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

The ticket is worth $50,000 and was sold at the Circle H Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue on Halloween of 2022. It matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers for that drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

If you have the ticket, it will need to be cashed in at the lottery office in Indianapolis. For more information, call the Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.