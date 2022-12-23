EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Department of Transportation crews are working to clear snow covered roads following a winter storm on Thursday night. INDOT Public Relations Director Gary Brian spoke with Joe Bird on Eyewitnewss News Daybreak to discuss how road conditions are the day after the big storm. You can view the full interview in the video player above.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Cody Bailey will be traveling around the main thoroughfares on Friday morning to report on the latest road conditions following the winter storm impacting the Tri-State. We will keep this page updated with his latest reports throughout the morning. You can also check current road conditions in Indiana on the INDOT Trafficwise page.