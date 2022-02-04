Winter weather creates another messy commute

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Our February Winter storm would not go down without a fight as one final round of snow created a second day of tricky travel.

Accidents and slide-offs created a repeat-scene across our area, once again along parts of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana. Snow-covered roads in the Evansville-metro forced residents like William Perkins to be a bit more cautious.

“Well I just took my routes slowly and easily and watched the other people driving,” says Perkins. “But it’s just more taking your time from the stop sign and stoplights, take your time stopping towards them.”

Glen Wilson of Newburgh says his commute was similar of that around a majority of the Evansville-area.

“The roads are still a little bit, you know, iced up,” explains Wilson. “A little bit of snow on them, but no major problems getting around.”