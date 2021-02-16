Winter weather leads to busy week for tow truck drivers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – While some law enforcement agencies are reporting fewer accidents, it’s still a busy week for tow truck drivers.

One Owensboro company reports answering dozens of calls for help from stranded drivers and those involved in wrecks.

“Right now we have a winch out in Taswell, Indiana, near Jasper.”

That call was the latest of many Justin Collins and other drivers at Tally’s Towing and Recovery have responded to the past two days.

“There was a gentleman driving a Chevy Avalanche, across the Highway 60-231 bypass, he was headed east. There was actually a slide off in front of him. He noticed he went to get on the brakes to slow down to give that gentleman room, and he started to slide spun around,” Collins recalled.

Dispatchers with tally’s say they responded to more than 70 calls of tows, slide offs and other driver assistance in Kentucky and Indiana the past two days. Collins says winter weather can make conditions tougher for those trying to get vehicles out of tough spots.

“If you can’t get over, we understand that. But at least slow down. There’s a lot of times we’re on roads that don’t have shoulders. We might have a lane blocked. Be cautious and courteous,” he said.

Collins was stuck in traffic on I-64 in a separate accident when he learned the driver in Taswell got his vehicle out.

“His main concern is if we were going to be able to get out there, as icy as the road is,” Collins said.

He’s glad the driver got out, and glad that the driver was as concerned for him as he was for the driver.

“It’s not so much looking out for us, but you’re looking out for everyone else,” says Collins.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)