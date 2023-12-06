HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Historic Newburgh is bringing the fun once again this holiday season with their 4th Annual Holiday Winterlights event.

The Gene Aurand Trailhead will be transformed with nearly 50,000 lights to create a winter wonderland for this fun family event. The Winterlights will take place over two weekends, December 7 through December 10 and December 14 through December 17. The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and some refreshments will be available for purchase.

Tickets will cost $5 per person and can be purchased in advance or at the door of the event.

For more information about the Winter Lights event, visit historicnewburgh.org.