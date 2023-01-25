GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State dealt with heavy rain and snow creating slick roadways and messy conditions for the Wednesday morning drive. While most of Kentucky dealt with a cold rain, areas in southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana experienced a rain/snow mix, with some areas hit hard with a changeover to all snow. One of those areas is Gibson County, where numerous accidents were reported along Highway 41 near the town of Patoka.

“Most of them were slide-off’s,” says Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven. “I think there were a couple where I had to pull reports. So it really wasn’t too bad.”

The quick rain to snow transition proved hazardous for drivers as roads quickly became covered in snow, despite temperatures remaining above the freezing mark.

“You might think, oh it’s 33 degrees we’re fine,” explains Sheriff Vanoven. “But with the wind blowing, you’ll get those slick spots and the next thing you know, you’re sliding across the median at best.”

Indiana State Police also responded to several accidents, including slide-offs in Knox, Pike, and Posey counties. Gibson County deputies were busy assisting several drivers. For anyone in a slide-off incident, Sheriff Vanoven says drivers should call for help right away.

“The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is there for its citizens and we care,” says Sheriff Vanoven. “Go ahead and give us a call. If it’s obviously an emergency situation, call 911.”