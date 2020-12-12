Wisconsin woman arrested in Gibson County over stolen semi

GIBSON CO, Ind (WEHT) A Wisconsin woman is being held in the Gibson County Jail after reports of a stolen semi led to her arrest.

Gibson County dispatch received a call Friday just after 3 p.m. about the stolen semi parked in the 8300 block of West SR 64 in Princeton. The caller was able to provide a suspect’s name and the truck’s VIN. The semi had reportedly been stolen out of Bridgeview, IL.

Police found the semi and arrested Sonya Johns, 47, of Kenosha, WI, on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. She remains in custody on a $1500 cash bond.

(This story was originally published on December 12, 2020)

