Wish granted for Utica boy

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County boy feels like he’s sailing on the high seas after getting a wish granted on Thursday.

Six-year-old Bradlyn Leach came home to a one of a kind pirate ship play set at his Utica home. The play set, made possible by Make-A-Wish and the Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation. Bradlyn is battling cystic fibrosis. He and his family were excited to see the play set come to life in their backyard.

“I think it turned out beautiful. It’s exactly everything he’s been asking for. It’s definitely it,” said Bradlyn’s father Michael. “We just want to thank everybody that’s been involved that made this possible.”

Bradlyn also got chocolate gold coins and a pirate Halloween costume.