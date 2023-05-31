HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is following reports of an officer who experienced a “medical event” in Evansville on Wednesday morning.

According to an eyewitness, an officer was receiving CPR before being loaded into an ambulance near Akin Drive and Madison Avenue. Police have shut down Highway 41 North and South at Washington Avenue to clear a path for an ambulance to get to a local hospital.

Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray confirmed an officer had a “medical event” while at the scene of a stolen vehicle. Sergeant Gray said she was unaware of the officer’s condition, but said he was stable.

Anna Gray said three people were detained, but so far no arrests have been made. It is believed that two of those individuals are juveniles.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.