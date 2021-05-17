Witness says Anthony Wolfe Jr. admitted to killing Valarie Ruark

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– Testimony in the Anthony Wolfe Jr. murder trial continued Monday. Jurors heard from someone who claims Wolfe confessed to him.

26-year-old Anthony Wolfe is accused taking Valarie Ruark to a remote area of Warrick County, making her lay down, then shooting her in the face. Her her burned body was found in April of 2019 near Elberfeld.

When someone who knew Ruark testified Monday, he said Wolfe got into his car and admitted to shooting and killing Ruark. He claims he didn’t know Ruark was missing.

Jurors also watched an interview Wolfe did with a detective. Wolfe admitted to being at the barn where Ruark was shot and leaving her body in a trash bag on the road. Although, Wolfe told the detective he did not pull the trigger. Wolfe claims Brian Baumgartner had a rifle and shot Ruark.



Investigators believe Wolfe killed Ruark because he thought Ruark was working with police. Brian Baumgartner is set to go to trial in November.