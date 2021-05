WKU President Timothy C. Caboni presents a diploma to Tresa and Douglas Wells in honor of their son Elliott. (Bryan Lemon, WKU)

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A Western Kentucky University student from Owensboro who died last year received his diploma posthumously this past weekend.

Elliott Wells passed away in December and was a broadcasting and public relations major. His parents attended the commencement ceremony and got the diploma in memory of their son.

School officials say Wells represented the spirit of WKU.