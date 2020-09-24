WKU to lure students from neighboring states with in-state tuition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University is making higher education for prospective students in states neighboring the Commonwealth.

Starting next fall, students from neighboring states may attend WKU at the same cost of Kentucky residents.

Those states include Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“The WKU Border State Scholarship recognizes that WKU is the first choice of many students in neighboring states, but out-of-state tuition placed it out of reach financially,” says WKU President Timothy C. Caboni. “This automatic scholarship expands access to an engaging, four-year WKU experience by making it more affordable.”

This is just the latest change to WKU’s scholarship program.

Last year saw the removal of the ACT requirement from almost all merit-based and targeted academic scholarships, resulting in an increase in enrollment by 450.

“A college education is important to not only making a good living, but making a good life,” says Caboni. “Education is also key to the economic well-being of our communities. By providing an accessible and affordable college degree opportunity to students residing in WKU’s seven border states and to the children and grandchildren of WKU alumni, we expand the talent pipeline that will fuel the future workforce for our broader region.”

