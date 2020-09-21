Wok N Roll restaurant not reopening

Evansville Firefighters were called to an early Wednesday morning fire at Wok N Roll on S. Green River Road.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Almost one year after Wok N Roll suffered smoke damage after a fire, the restaurant has announced it will not be reopening.

“We want to thank everyone for all the support you have given us over the years. It is with a heavy heart that we must give the news that we will not be reopening,” the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

The business’ other restaurant, China Bistro Ma T 888, will remain open.

The cause of that fire was ruled undetermined in October 2019.

