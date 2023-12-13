UPDATE: The owners of Nellie’s Restaurant have confirmed they have purchased the location to be the future site of a second Nellie’s restaurant. The restaurant is expected to open in spring.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After 97 years in the Tri-State area, Wolf’s Bar-B-Q has officially been sold.

Owner Kim Wolf formally announced the closing of the restaurant on Wednesday. Kim said the recipes, business model and trademarks of Wolf’s are still for sale for anyone who wants to open a store with their products.

Kim also said Wolf’s Bar-B-Q salads will still be available in local grocery stores, but jars of BBQ sauce will not be available due to supplier issues.

The last day to eat in the Wofl’s Bar-B-Q dining room will be December 22 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The last day to order carry out will be December 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m..