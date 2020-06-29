Woman accused of killing mother and sister in court for the first time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The woman accused of killing her mother and sister was in court on Monday on two counts of murder. The woman, 24-year-old Siddigga Allen, was ordered held without bond.

An affadavit shows Allen told police she shot her sister in her sleep and waited for her mom to get back from work before shooting her as well. In an interview, Allen says says she was mad at them because they repeatedly stole her checks.

Police say Allen was arrested after she crashed her van in the 1100 block of Bellemeade.



“When officers arrived on scene, she was placed under arrest. Once the officers showed up at the scene of the murder, they cleared the house to check for any victims or other potential suspects and at that point they found the other victim in bed,” said EPD Sgt. Nick Winsett.

Allen is now facing two counts of murder in the deaths of 53-year-old Bobbie Rice and 23-year-old Whitney Allen.

Allen is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)

