MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police Department (MPD) says that after an alleged hit and run, a woman claimed she was being held at gunpoint sometime after the car accident happened.

On February 19, around 9:52 a.m. MPD says it was called out to a hit and run on 39 North Harrig Street. The hit and run victim had identifying information for the blue car that damaged his own vehicle, says MPD. MPD says that one officer recognized the blue car from the previous day due to a DUI charge. MPD says the car was not found at first, but at around 10:32 a.m. that same day, the reported blue car was seen on Spring Street.

MPD says the officer that saw the suspect’s vehicle turned on his lights and a pursuit happened, first in the car and next on foot. MPD says that as the officer passed by the suspect’s car, the officer noticed a male passenger and notified other officers. MPD says the suspect, Marria S. McBride, was eventually caught by the officer. MPD says that McBride claimed that at one point she was being held at gunpoint by a male passenger, which resulted in other officers detaining the passenger in question.

MPD says officers searched McBride’s car and found no weapons, and upon questioning the passenger MPD officials learned that the passenger only had a knife. MPD says that when they questioned both McBride and the passenger, they got two different stories as to what had happened. MPD says that McBride claimed the passenger was driving when the hit and run happened, and they had swapped drivers at a gas station, while the passenger said McBride had been driving the entire time.

MPD says McBride was sent to a local hospital and a blood test was done on her. After the blood test, MPD says McBride was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail. McBride was charged with Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (motor vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot), Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189a.010(1d) – 1st (agg cir), and License to Be in Possession.