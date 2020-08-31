Woman arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun at another woman during an argument

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville woman was arrested after police say she fired a shotgun at her neighbor. Police say they were called to Bellemeade Avenue between S Governor and Line Street just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim told police Lucretia Joyce, 56, fired a shotgun at her outside of her home. Joyce told police she fired the shotgun inside by accident while she was cleaning it.

Police say they found no evidence of the gun being fired inside, but did find evidence of the gun being fired outdoors. Joyce was arrested and faces a criminal recklessness charge.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

