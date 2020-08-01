Woman arrested after early morning stabbing

Photo: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says Cassandra Ricks stabbed her boyfriend in the upper back following a domestic incident on the 1100 block of Weinbach Ave. just after midnight Saturday.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and Ricks faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)

