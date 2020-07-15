Woman arrested for arson after Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) A woman has been arrested for arson after a house fire in Owensboro Wednesday morning.

Owensboro police say Amanda Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua has been charged in connection to a fire on George Street.

Police say an officer saw the fire just after 6 a.m. as firefighters responded and put the flames out. Information by witnesses led police to the suspect.

If she’s convicted of arson first degree, she could face up to 50 years in prison. A mug shot of Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)