HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman arrested in connection to a child’s deadly fentanyl overdose in 2021 is now back behind bars.

Police say they were sent to the area of South East Second Street and Monroe Avenue in Evansville for a person down on Sunday.

Police say they found Allison Smithler, 24, passed out in a vehicle with her one-year-old child. Officers say they had to perform a sternum rub to wake her up.

According to a police report, the vehicle was running and a bottle of Hennessy was next to Smithler.

While being arrested, police say Smithler told them she had crack “in her butt,” but jail staff later confirmed she didn’t have any hidden drugs.

Police say she also threatened to beat up officers.

She faces several charges, including neglect of a dependent.

Smithler was one of several people arrested in 2021 after police say 3-year-old Kamari Opperman died after ingesting fentanyl. Three other children were taken to the hospital during the investigation. Smithler was charged with murder, which was later dismissed. She was sentenced to probation on a lesser charge.