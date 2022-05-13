OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say a Danville woman is in custody for her involvement in an assault and robbery that happened earlier this month.

Owensboro Police responded to a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on May 4. The victim told police he had been restrained and assaulted with an unknown object in his home by two men and a female who stole numerous items including his motorcycle. Police say the victim suffered multiple broken bones and other internal injuries from the robbery.

A release from the Owensboro Police Department says detectives determined Rebecca Madonia, 31, was involved in the robbery. A warrant was obtained on May 6 for the following:

Robbery 1st degree

Assault 1st degree

Strangulation 1st degree.

The Elizabethtown Police Department located Madonia and she was arrested for the OPD’s warrant on May 12. Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8484.