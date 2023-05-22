HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Indianapolis woman was arrested in Gibson County on Sunday after Indiana State Police say she was driving while impaired with a 3-year-old.

According to a release from ISP, a trooper pulled over Shayla Turman, 25, just after 4 p.m. for driving 96 miles per hour. The ISP trooper detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle and said Turman displayed signs of impairment and failed filed sobriety tests.

Turman was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail on a felony charge of driving while impaired with a passenger less than 18-years of age. Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of the child.