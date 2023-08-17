HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Hopkinsville woman was arrested and charged after authorities say she sold a woman drugs the day before she died from an overdose in 2021.

According to a release, Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies found Jenny Doolin unresponsive in the 1700 block of Edwards Street in Madisonville on April 1 of 2021, and she was later pronounced dead by the Hopkins County Coroner. Detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Narcotics Vice/ Unit were called to investigate the possible overdose.

Authorities say during their investigation, it was learned that Doolin had messaged Tanisha Dhaliwal to purchase Percocet 30s the night before her death. Fentanyl, 4-NAPP and methamphetamine was found in Doolin’s system at the time of her death.

Authorities arrested Dhaliwal on Wednesday and charged her with second degree manslaughter. She is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.