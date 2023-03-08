PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Regina Reid, a Tell City woman charged in the death of a nine month old child, will appear in court Tuesday to attempt to lower her bond amount. Reid is currently being charged with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death after Tell City Police and Perry County EMS responded to an apartment complex where they found the child unresponsive and not breathing.

A lengthy investigation was conducted, which included the execution of search warrants. Tell City Police detectives say they worked with the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office to develop probable cause to arrest Reid. If she is convicted, Reid could face a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.