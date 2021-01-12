Woman charged, man critically injured in Evansville hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Evansville woman is facing charges after hitting a pedestrian on Monday afternoon. Police say Jessica Moore, 29, was driving eastbound on Columbia St. when she struck a man who had just got out of his vehicle and was using a walker to walk to the side walk. She also hit his parked car.

Police say they found Moore’s vehicle in the parking lot of Hacienda on First Ave. after following a trail of fluids from the vehicle that started at the accident scene and ended at the restaurant. Moore was found in the restaurant’s bathroom.

Moore was taken to the hospital for toxicology testing. She is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license with a prior infraction. She is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

This story was originally published on January 12, 2021

