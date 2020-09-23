Woman with 17-month-old child charged with DUI, possession of narcotics

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Hopkins County woman was arrested on Monday by Kentucky State Police for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.

She was also traveling with a 17-month-old child in the back seat.

Vicki Moore, 55, was stopped for not wearing her seatbelt when troopers suspected her of being under the influence.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Failure to wear seat belts
• Careless driving
• Failure to produce insurance card
• DUI
• Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Drug paraphernalia- buy/possess
• Possession of marijuana
• Controlled substance endangerment to child, 4th Degree

