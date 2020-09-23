Woman with 17-month-old child charged with DUI, possession of narcotics

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Hopkins County woman was arrested on Monday by Kentucky State Police for driving under the influence and possession of narcotics.

She was also traveling with a 17-month-old child in the back seat.

Vicki Moore, 55, was stopped for not wearing her seatbelt when troopers suspected her of being under the influence.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Failure to wear seat belts

• Careless driving

• Failure to produce insurance card

• DUI

• Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Drug paraphernalia- buy/possess

• Possession of marijuana

• Controlled substance endangerment to child, 4th Degree

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)