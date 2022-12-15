HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Huntingburg woman was arrested following a fatal crash with a pedestrian on US 231 in Jasper on Thursday.

According to police, officers were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in front of a Denny’s restaurant. EMS arrived to render treatment to the female pedestrian, identified by police as 54-year-old Stephanie K. Taylor, but she died after being transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Martha Hale, 20, was taken to a hospital for a chemical test and the vehicle was searched by police. According to police, Hale’s test resulted with a “presumptive positive” of marijuana in her system, and marijuana was found inside the vehicle.

Hale was arrested and charged with OWI- fatality, OWI- endangerment, possession of marijuana, and driving while suspended. She was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.