Woman cited after crash on US 45 in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – One person was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Wayne County Friday.

Illinois State Police say it happened just before 5 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford Edge was attempting to turn left onto the I-64 eastbound ramp from southbound US 45. They say the driver failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of the other vehicle, hitting it head on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Tracy Williams, 52, of Flora, was flown to a regional hospital for treatment.

Williams was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left.

No one else was injured.

(This story was originally published on February 20, 2021)