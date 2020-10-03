Woman claims self defense in Birdseye shooting

CRAWFORD CO, Ind (WEHT) A woman charged with homicide after shooting her husband is now claiming she did it self defense.

Lisa Harris is accused of shooting her husband, Michael Harris, who later died from his injuries.

According to court documents, Harris has filed papers to use self-defense as a defense in the case.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

