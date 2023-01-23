HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One of the people arrested after 3-year-old Kamari Opperman overdosed on fentanyl in 2021 has reached a plea deal.

Court records say Allison Smithler faced several charges including murder. The terms of her plea deal have not yet been released.

Police say Kamari Opperman died after eating a fentanyl pill in Evansville. While searching the home that Smithler lived at, officers say they found more than 5,000 fentanyl pills.

Smithler is due back in court on February 10 for sentencing.