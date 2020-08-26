Woman creating spreadsheet of Fall Festival food offerings

Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re still bumming about the cancellation of this year’s Fall Festival, an Evansville woman is organizing a way for you to still get your favorite Fall Festival Foods.

Elaine Lively created a Facebook group and spreadsheet to collect information on what organizations will host booths with food offerings.

“These organizations are having their own mini Fall Festivals on their own properties, so they’re setting up their booth at their church or at their school,” Lively said. “They’re all on different days and different times.”

Lively said her and a friend started a group for her and their friends, but it has grown. Money raised will go back to each organization.

“I love the Fall Festival, I have gone as long as I can remember … when it was canceled, that a lot of times is the only fundraiser that these organizations use for the entire year,” Lively said.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)

