EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — For the second year in a row, a Tri-State woman is keeping local children warm for the winter in a creative way.

Jessica Salo took designs by students at Daniel Wertz Elementary in Evansville and crocheted them into hats.

Right before the start of winter break, Salo handed out hats for students to stay warm for the winter.

Salo said her son, Percy, who is a student at the school, liked to help out with the project.

“I do know that some kids don’t always have that opportunity to have hats and just letting them have one that they created themselves usually puts a big smile on their face,” said Salo.

She said she would most likely do the same project next winter.