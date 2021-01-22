Woman faces theft charges after operating online boutique

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– Hundreds of women across the Tri-State who bought items from ‘Hello Beautiful Boutique’ are worried they be saying goodbye to their merchandise or refunds after ordering products from their Facebook page. The concern grew once the page became inactive this past summer.

Lacie Turner, the woman police say is responsible for the transactions, has turned herself in to police after realizing she’s being charged with 93 counts of theft.

Jessica Traylor said she started placing orders with Hello Beautiful Boutique in March, but by August she had a bad feeling she’d never get her stuff or a refund. She said she’s out $1,795.

“My husband calls it the most expensive lesson to learn,” explained Traylor. She said she even drove 45 minutes to pick up her order from Lacie Turner in Madisonville. “And then about 15 to 20 minutes before we were supposed to meet, she would send me a message saying you know that she wasn’t going to make it and I’m like, I’ve been over here for four hours already you know.”

Traylor wasn’t the only customer left frustrated. Madisonville Police Major Andy Rush said so far 30 Hello Beautiful Boutique customers have come forward. Turner is being charged with 93 counts of theft.

“Theft by failure to make required disposition which is a class a misdemeanor in the state of Kentucky and that carries a 500 dollar fine up to 12 months in jail,” explained Major Rush. That’s a 500 dollar fine per each offense. “We are not really sure what current financial status turner has or what she did with anybody’s property or their money that she was supposed to make good on.”

When Eyewitness News reached out to Turner, she insisted we reach out to her former business partner instead. Although, police say Turner was the one responsible for managing the boutique’s revenue.

“It was Ms. Turner that had of course the main access to the account and was the one responsible for delivering the product or returning the money,” said Major Rush.

Turner is set to appear in court February 22. If you have not received a refund from Hello Beautiful Boutique, call the Madisonville Police Department with proof of those transactions.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)