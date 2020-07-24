Woman pleads guilty in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Angela Paul has pleaded guilty to the murder of Yvonne Pullen. In November, police say they found Pullen’s body under the floor of a garage on Third Avenue in Evansville, adding the body had been there for some time.

Paul, her mother, and Gary Anderson were charged in the incident. The cases against the other two defendants are still pending. Paul will be sentenced August 20.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)

