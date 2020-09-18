Woman pleads guilty in Haynie’s Corner home invasion case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Abronna Robinson will be sentenced October 2nd after she pleaded guilty to aiding, inducing, or causing burglary in connection to a case in January.

Police say Robinson, along with three others, forced their way into a home on southeast 2nd Street on January 20, holding the victims at gunpoint but leaving without taking anything after an alarm went off.

Jamar Grisby, Dashawndrick Lockridge, and an unnamed minor also face burglary charges.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: