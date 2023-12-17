HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Utica.

Deputies were sent to East Locust Grove Road around 5:15 on Sunday night.

Deputies say they found one woman with a gunshot wound. According to a news release, she was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public. No arrests have been made and the victim’s name has not been released.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office.