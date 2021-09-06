Woman shot multiple times in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A woman has undergone surgery after being shot multiple times in Vanderburgh County early Monday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman was found along Diamond Avenue around 4:00 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. An EPD Sergeant is credited with spotting the woman lying near the side of the road between Kratzville Road and St. Joseph Avenue.

Police said the woman gave some information to them before she was taken to the hospital.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has not made an arrest.