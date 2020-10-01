Woman speaks out about claims of excessive force from police.

WARRICK COUNTY (WEHT)– The Newburgh Police Department is facing a lawsuit after a Boonville woman claims excessive force from an officer forced her to have emergency surgery.

Sandra McCoy tells Eyewitness News she is still trying to heal from being handcuffed by Newburgh Police last March.

“My hip was broken. It was broken and I kept telling them that I was in pain,” explained McCoy. She said she was following a friend home when she noticed he was in a car accident. McCoy pulled up to the crash, checking on her friend with permission from the sheriff’s deputy on scene.

McCoy says shortly arriving to the scene of her friend’s car accident, two Newburgh Police officers arrived.

“The next thing I know, I was going to my car and the officer grabbed my arm. I said, ‘Let go enough.’ because it scared me it frightened me,” said McCoy. She said before she knew it, she was shoved to the ground. “I just remember feeling the pressure on my back and going down.”

McCoy said officers put her and handcuffs, tried making her walk to their cruiser, but she was in too much pain. “I kept telling him, ‘I can’t walk anymore. I can’t walk anymore.’ so they just dropped me back on the ground face down.”

She was not taken to the Warrick County Jail, instead she spent a few days in the hospital.

“My hip was broken. It was also bleeding internally. I had to have two blood transfusions,” explained McCoy. Weeks after, she was charged with disorderly conduct. McCoy’s criminal trial ended in a hung jury. A retrial date has not been set.

McCoy said she is still in pain from being thrown to the ground. She hopes her lawsuit helps spare someone from the same pain.

The civil suit is pending in U.S District Court. We have reached out to the lawyer representing the Newburgh Police Department and have not heard back.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)