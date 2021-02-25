Woman suffers burns after house fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters responded to a house fire before 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of Huber Ave.

When crews arrived, they say a neighbor was trying to put out the fire with a garden hose. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the bedroom. Damage was limited to the bedroom and the hallway. There was light smoke damage throughout the home.

EFD says an elderly woman was found lying on the floor outside the bedroom door by her daughter. Her daughter pulled her to the front door where neighbors helped bring her outside. Firefighters treated the woman for 2nd and 3rd degree burns to her legs and gave her oxygen for smoke inhalation. She was taken to Deaconess Hospital for treatment for her injuries. The daughter was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire was started by a cigarette in a trash can next to the bed. The American Red Cross was contacted for assistance.

