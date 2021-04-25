Woman taken to hospital after hit and run in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One person was injured after a hit and run near the intersection of Lodge and Madison Avenues in Evansville Saturday night. Police were called to the scene just after 5 p.m.

The victim told officers she was driving south on Lodge Avenue when she was hit when a car traveling east on Madison failed to yield. The victim hit the offender’s vehicle on the middle of the driver’s side. The victim’s car was also heavily damaged on the bumper and hood.

The victim was taken to deaconess midtown with chest and knee pain. Her condition remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on April 25, 2021)