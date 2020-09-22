Woman uninjured after early morning Evansville carjacking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating an overnight carjacking that happened just after 2 Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the victim was at the Marathon on SE 8th Street, when she was approached by a man with a gun who then took off in her car.

Police tell us the victim was not hurt.

So far, EPD has not been able to track down the car or the suspect.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Evansville Police.

This is a developing story, and Eyewitness News will continue to update you with the latest details as they come in.

(This story was originally published on September 22, 2020)

