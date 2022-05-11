VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A woman that was wanted by Newburgh police in connection to a man’s death was arrested Wednesday in Vanderburgh County.

Cassandra Head, 41, was booked just after 6 p.m.

She was wanted for questioning in connection to the death of Curtis Bradley, 63, according to a police spokesperson.

Police and Bradley’s sister said that he had a heart attack, but Head did not report his death and instead stole from him.

A police spokesperson said Head used Bradley’s debit and credit card, stole $4,000 worth of items and his cat.

We’re told police were able to get the cat back.

A warrant for Head’s arrest was issued in Warrick County in February.