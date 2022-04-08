EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two women and one company were recognized at Evansville’s Annual Women of Distinction Awards ceremony in their community. For the first time since before the pandemic, the awards were held in person.

Female community leaders and businesses are nominated by their peers and then the award winners are chosen based on votes by the nomination committee.

The ceremony recognized the distinguished woman of the year, won by Doctor Gina Huhnke of Deaconess. The Distinguished Rising Star Award, given to a woman leader under the age of 40, was won by Jackie Barnett from the EVSC.

Company of the Year Award winner went to CenterPoint Energy. They received the award given to a company helping advance women in the workplace.

“Just to be together and to encourage each other and keep supporting women in leadership, it’s very important. And as Girl Scouts, it’s important that our young women, our girls, we serve about 5,000 girls annually, this is a great opportunity for them to see women doing incredible things,” said Aimee Stachura, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana.

Congratulations to all the winners from today’s ceremony.