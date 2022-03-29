EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Women and financial security — How to get it, how to keep it. That’s the subject of a virtual panel discussion Women Stepping Up is hosting at the end of the month.

The free discussion continues the celebration of the 100th anniversary (plus two years) of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Officials with the organization say they look to the future and say, “It’s Your Turn.”

The panel will feature four Evansville wealth management planners. They include Teri Hollander and Tricia Hollander, both with Baird Financial Services Company, Melissa Khan with Edward Jones, and Kim Wren with Berger Wealth Services team Baird. Eyewitness News Shelley Kirk is moderating the event.

In collaboration with the YWCA, the panel will address financial security. Should a career woman consider a prenup? What is considered financial security? When are you most vulnerable? What are the obstacles to building wealth and security? Are there particular challenges women face in establishing financial security? If I am in a happy marriage, what should I know at a minimum about our finances?

The free panel discussion will be free online from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The panel will broadcast live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/steppinguptoequality. A recording also will be available at the same place after the event.