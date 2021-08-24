Women’s Equality Centennial Celebration rescheduled for 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The high COVID numbers in Vanderburgh County prompted the postponement of an event. This Thursday, the first Black woman astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison, was set to speak at the Women’s Equality Centennial Celebration at the Old National Events Plaza.

The event was aimed at celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.

On Tuesday, the steering committee announced, “Due to the fact that Evansville is solidly in the red with regards to covid-19 our event for this Thursday will be rescheduled for 2022.”

Committee members said this decision is meant to ensure everyone’s safety. Tickets will be honored at the new date.