HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro branch of the American Associate of University Women (AAUW) will celebrate Women’s Equality Day at 5 p.m. on August 24.

The celebration will be held on the courthouse lawn on Second Street, and the public is invited to observe the 103rd anniversary of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote in the United States.

The celebration will consist of proclamations, guest speaker Virginia Woodward as well as live music. Woodward is a political consultant, lecturer and former executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Women. Proclamations will be presented by City and County officials who will also speak during the celebration. Music will be provided by Eleanor Gray Coe and Annie Weiner, who will lead a singalong of woman suffrage songs.

The ceremony will be about an hour long, and the AAUW encourages all members of the community to celebrate the important milestone for democracy.