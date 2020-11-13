Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County announces grant recipients

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County announced the recipients of $90,000 worth of grants.

House of Bread and Peace and United Caring Services each received $25,000 for the addition of a new staff member and the renovation of the day shelter’s restroom and shower facilities, respectively.

The EVSC Foundation, Holly’s House, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, and the 4C of Southern Indiana all received $10,000 as well. Since being established in 2007, the Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County has granted more than $1 million to local foundations.

The fund was established by a group of women who came together to improve the quality of life in Vanderburgh County by pooling resources together to provide funding for charitable organizations.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: