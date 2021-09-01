Women’s Hospital unveils new ambulance

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Deaconess Women’s Hospital unveiled a brand new ambulance on Wednesday to help deliver emergency care for pregnant mothers and newborns.

The new unit is considered the biggest ambulance in the entire state of Indiana and comes with improved safety features and capacity. Officials say the new ambulance is all about improving care.

The Women’s Hospital is the only one of its kind within a 100 mile radius of Evansville. Officials from Deaconess say the unit will only help them increase their level of care throughout the Tri-State.